The Game Awards 2018 News: God of War wins Game Of The Year

This year’s award for the Game Of The Year at The Game Awards 2018 was won by Sony’s God of War. The other nominees were Red Dead Redemption 2, Celeste, Marvel’s Spiderman, Monster Hunter World and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

God of War was one of the fastest selling Playstation exclusives of all time, selling 3.1 million units in the first 3 days after launch and 5 million units in its first month.

It’s no surprise that God of War won the Game Of The Year. It’s was one of the most hyped video game releases of all time and it more than lived up to it. GoW has a score of 94 on Metacritic PS4.

(Photo Credit: Sony)