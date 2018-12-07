The Game Awards 2018 News: Cloud9 wins Best Esports Team, Best Esports Moment Awards

The esports organization Cloud9 (C9) had quite a night at the Game Awards 2018 after they bagged the Best Esports Team award for their League of Legends (LoL) roster and the Best Esports Moment for their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) squad.

The C9 LoL squad had an impressive run in the LoL World Championship, where they swept the Korean powerhouse Afreeca Freecs, 3-0, in the tournament’s quarterfinals. They would go on to face the European squad Fnatic in a showdown of Western teams in the semifinals but they fell, 0-3, to the eventual runner-ups.

The C9 CS:GO squad meanwhile wowed the world with their triple overtime comeback win against FAZE in the ELEAGUE Major Grand Finals back in January. That improbable feat also earned them the Best Esports Moment accolade in the Game Awards.