The Game Awards 2018 also saw Ubisoft announced the latest chapter in the Far Cry Series – Far Cry New Dawn. The game’s creative director unveiled the game along with a trailer.

The trailer for Far Cry New Dawn showed a post-apocalyptic Montana after the “bombs dropped”. The traier shows mayhem in New Dawn’s version of Montana with some really cool weapons to boot.

We also got a release date for New Dawn, February 2015. No other details have bee announced yet but we can expect more in the coming days.

Far Cry 5 launched in 2017 and was a commercial success for Ubisoft.