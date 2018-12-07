The main show of The Game Awards 2018 started with the award for best narrative. Amongst the nominees were God of War, Spiderman Ps4. Detroit Become Human, Life is Strange: Episode 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The 2 main contenders for this award at The Game Awards 2018were Sony’s God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 ended up winning the award and as one of the best stories in video games ever, it didn’t really surprise anyone.

RDR2 actor Roger Clark also won the best performance of his award for his portrayal of Arthur Morgan.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in November and became the second biggest launch in entertainment history, second only to Rockstar’s own Grand Theft Auto V which released in 2013.

(Photo Credit: Rockstar Games)