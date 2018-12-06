AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Highest rated Thailand players in PES 2019

Thailand was one of the first teams to be released in a patch for Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2019 that implements the teams participating in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Want to know which players to rely on? Then here are the highest rated players for Thailand in the game:

=3) Theerathon Bunmathan – 69

Tied for the third-highest rating in the team is left back Theerathon Bunmathan who is at 69 overall. Even as Dangda and Songkrasin lead the charge on offense, Bunmathan has been Thailand’s scrappy defender that keeps their opponents in check. He also plays for Muangthong United and Vissel Kobe.

=3) Kawin Thamsatchanan – 69

Also tied for the third spot with a 69 rating is goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan. Having someone reliable to anchor your defense and keep enemy goals from getting in is always important, and Thamsatchanan has, more often than not, been delivering for the Thailand National Team.

2) Chanathip Songkrasin – 70

Next up is midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, who has been rated at 70. Songkrasin is an accomplished attacker and has been one of the lynchpins of Thailand’s formidable offense in the Suzuki Cup. He also plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J1 League.

1) Teerasil Dangda – 71

Topping our list is captain and forward Teerasil Dangda with a 71 rating. Dangda is by far the best player of the team as he has been their leader both on and off the field. Aside from suiting up for the Thailand National Team, Dangda also plays for Muangthong United and the J1 League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima.