Red Dead Online: How to get rich through salmon fishing

One of the biggest criticisms against Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2’s online multiplayer mode, is the inane difficulty that players have to go through just to get enough money in-game to play comfortably. You could either pay real money to get in-game currency quick or go through a tedious grind, but there’s another much easier option you can try: salmon fishing.

To do this, make sure you are at least level 30 and rank 14. You need to have reached the former to buy a lake lure and the latter to buy a fishing rod. You can’t go fishing without the right tools, of course. The rod costs around $35 while the lure goes for $2.50, so make sure you have some capital before starting out as well.

If you have not yet reached the requisite rank or level, a quick way to get there would be to go on matchmaking for story missions.

Once you have everything sorted out, head to O’Creagh’s Run, a lake in the north east of the map, west of Annesburg. Fish at the spot in the dock where there is a stranger there who turned out to be the one-legged hunter Arthur meets in the campaign.

This fishing spot will yield salmon and nothing else, so stay here and catch 10 salmon using your lake lure. Since 10 salmon is the maximum amount a player can carry, you need to ride back to a butcher once you get that big of a catch.

The salmon can be sold for $4.25 each, giving you a total of $45.50 for every fishing trip. To make the most of each trip, you can also hunt a deer or other animals you come across on your way to the butcher for some extra bucks.

Sure, $42 may not sound like much but if you compare it to say, fishing for sturgeons, then it’s much more economical. The biggest of sturgeons and other fish you can catch are often too big to carry in your satchel. That means you can only carry one at a time, but even then a three star sturgeon only sells for $4! What’s more, catching such a fish is usually very difficult and will leave you too tired to continue soon enough. You’re really better off basically farming salmon.

Sure, fishing won’t give you gold like missions or XP like hunting, but it’s the most economical way to get cash quick so far. Plus, it also gives you a quick boost to maxing out your health and bond with your horse.

You may have only a limited time to do this though, as the game’s developers are set to overhaul the economy so it may be affected by those changes. Until then, happy fishing!