South Korea to legislate law that punishes video game ‘boosters’

South Korea is aiming to legislate a law that aims to punish ‘boosters,’ or those players who play on a different person’s account on a video game to boost their ranking for money, with 2 years in prison and a fine of 20 thousand won or $18 thousand.

A report from the Korean esports website ThisisGame detailed that the law has just been passed by the National Assembly Legislation Review Committee. It was originally proposed back in June last year as an amendment to the “Law on Game Business Development” bill.

The amendment “will ban any form of seeking profit in a fashion that the game business did not provide or sanction, by earning points or achievements so that it disturbs the normal process of games, as well as the promotion/offering of such activities.”

“This bill, if passed, will help create a healthy game ecosystem […] then all those ads for boosting services on the major portal sites will also be illegal,” Assemblyman Lee Dong-seop said in a statement.

According to lawmakers, the law was justified by the fact that it will stop boosting from harming fair competition in games and inflict damage on players as well as other game-related businesses.

The amendment will now be going through the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee and then the Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting before it can reach the floor in the National Assembly on December 30. Once it has been formally passed there, boosting for the purpose of financial gain will become a fully illegal activity in the country.

South Korea has been cracking down on boosters in the past years, as many have been running rampant in games such as League of Legends (LoL) and Overwatch, two of the most popular games in the country.

The Korean branch of LoL developer Riot Games commented that “boosters are already suppressed within League of Legends, but this law will help us catch them even better once it’s passed.”

Boosting has also caused some harm to the Korean professional esports scene, as many South Korean players in the North American-based Overwatch League have faced punishments for boosting. These included the likes of Kim “SADO” Su-Min from the Philadelphia Fusion, Minseok “OGE” Son of the Dallas Fuel, and Lee “BQB” Sang-bum of the Florida Mayhem.

BQB was only fined as he joined the league in its offseason, while SADO and OGE were suspended for 30 and 40 games respectively.

One can hope that the introduction of the anti-boosting law will discourage any more boosting in South Korea, especially in the country’s burgeoning esports scenes.