Esports training ground to be included in NBA Legend Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy

An esports training ground will be among the facilities to be included in the Mamba Sports Academy, a joint venture by Sports Academy and NBA Legend Kobe Bryant to provide holistic, multi-sport training for young athletes.

As part of the joint venture, Sports Academy will be rebranding itself into the Mamba Sports Academy after Bryant’s renown “Mamba Mentality.” The academy will also have a 100,000 square-foot facility in Thousand Oaks, California.

“We focus on offering a premium experience on proper training for young athletes, and infuse a little ‘Mamba Mentality’ into their programs,” said Bryant in a statement to ESPN’s Arash Markazi.

The facility will operate an esports training ground, alongside five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, two beach volleyball courts, a turf field, an esports training ground, batting cages, pitching mounds and a Gracie Barra jiu jitsu school.

The academy will also be operating physical training academies, a sports-focused venture lab, and a charitable foundation called the Mamba Sports Foundation.

To that end, the academy aims to provide effective, safe, and transparent overall human performance training to develop athletes to the peak their potential. It added that it will enlist “diverse experts to support youth, amateur, and elite athletes.”

“Mamba Sports Academy is a natural expansion of my commitment to educating and empowering the next generation of kids through sports,” said Bryant.

It should not come as too big of a surprise that esports will be included in the academy’s repertoire as the industry has been continuing to expand its influence in the mainstream. Some proponents of esports have been aiming to have it equally recognized as a sport alongside the likes of basketball, football, or volleyball.

To that end, esports has even become a medal sport in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, a sporting event recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

The Mamba Sports Academy has yet to release details on its esports training grounds or what esports titles it will be offering training for, however.

The academy is expected to open additional facilities in the near future as its rebranding is currently underway, with all efforts at its facility and in market set for completion by January 2019.