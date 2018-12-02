Artifact: The 6 best and must-have hero cards right now

In Artifact, the Dota 2 card game, the hero cards that you choose to have in your deck can make or break your games. While every hero is viable given the right opportunity or matchup, some are more viable than others. To really get the edge over your opponents, you need the most viable ones in your arsenal. Here are the six best and must-have hero cards in the game right now:

Axe

There is a good reason why Axe costs more than the actual game on the Steam Marketplace right now. He has one of the best statlines in the game with 7 attack, 2 armor, and 11 HP which makes him a hero that can both soak up and dish out a lot of damage. That, in turn, makes him a very versatile hero that can be the centerpiece of many powerful decks.

That’s without counting his signature card, Berserker’s Call, too. You can have one red hero occupy as many as three enemy units with it, which can turn the tide of battle in any lane when used properly. All that makes Axe arguably the best hero card in Artifact right now, but you have to pay a lot to get him in the market if you were unlucky enough to not draw him in your initial card packs.

Drow Ranger

Much like in Dota 2 (before the 7.20 patch that is), Drow Ranger can become the focal point of your battle strategy because her Precision Aura makes her allies stronger. The same goes in Artifact too, as she grants her allies +1 attack in ALL lanes. Combined with other heroes that summon a lot of units like Kanna or Prellex, Drow Ranger enables you to take over the entire board and demolish your enemy’s towers with the right setup.

Though you have to make sure that Drow Ranger is protected as her stats are a bit mediocre with only 4 attack and 7 health. Luckily, her signature card, Gust, can either stall your opponent’s assault or pave the way for your own by silencing enemy heroes for one round.

Kanna

Kanna is all about overwhelming one of your enemy’s lanes with the sheer amount of creeps she can summon. Her continuous effect, Bringer of Conquest, makes it so that your creeps will go to her lane every turn instead of spawning randomly in other lanes. Combine that with her signature card Prey on the Weak, which summons a 2 attack 1 HP Hound of War for every wounded unit in her lane, and you can flood Kanna’s lane with enough creeps to overwhelm the opposition.

With that said, you will need enough time to get the required mana to cast the right spells and gather enough creeps for Kanna’s effectiveness to kick in. Her having a measly 2 attack but a respectable 12 HP might make that tricky. But the satisfaction of wounding every enemy with either Strafing Run or Tower Barrage, popping Prey on the Weak and Dimensional Portal, then using all your creeps to win the game in a couple of turns is priceless. A popular streamer was even able to reach 1000+ damage in a turn because of a Kanna-centric strategy.

Lich

Having problems with Kanna or a couple of beefy heroes mucking up one of your lanes? Lich is your guy. Thanks to his signature card, Chain Frost, he can clear a swarm of creeps or a group of heroes in just one fell swoop. His signature also grants you initiative which means you get to move first once you go to the next lane, ensuring that you get the upper hand.

His stats, at 5 attack and 9 HP, aren’t that bad either. The icing on the cake is his active ability, Sacrifice, which lets you draw a card by condemning or discarding a unit of your choice. If you’re lucky enough to draw a unit with 6 attack or more, you get to draw an extra card. Filling out your deck with high attack heroes alongside Lich is a winning strategy, as he lets you turn the tables on your opponent then come back swinging back at them all in one round.

Tinker

While Tinker’s statline at 7 attack and 5 HP don’t exactly jump out at you, his abilities lets him make or break a lane. His active ability, Laser, is great both defensively and offensively as it both damages and disables a unit. His signature card, March of the Machines, is where it’s at though, as it lets him wear down both your opponent’s tower and all of his units in that lane.

Tinker’s biggest problem is his 5 HP, which makes it so that most heroes can one shot him should he ever face them. Laser won’t always be there to save his skin too, as it has a 3 turn cooldown. Beefing him up with Traveler’s Cloak or Ring of Tarrasque is always a good play. If Tinker survives long enough, he’ll be a very, very big problem for your opponent.

Legion Commander

In Artifact, card placements matter as your units will only deal damage to the unit they are facing in most cases. This can work against a player if they keep having weak units going up against someone like Bristleback or Necrophos. Legion Commander lets you pick your battles with her signature card, Duel, which lets you choose an allied red hero and an enemy unit to engage in a duel regardless of their position on the board. This is especially useful in picking off squishy but high-impact spellcasters such as Zeus or Luna.

Since Duel only works with red heroes, you will mostly be picking Legion Commander to engage in them. Her solid statline of 6 attack, 1 armor, and 8 HP, alongside her continuous effect, Moment of Courage which grants her +2 retaliate, means that she’ll mostly come out of the duel victorious. With the right items equipped, Legion Commander can take over the entire lane and shut down key targets to ensure your victory.

