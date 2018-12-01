Want to dress up like a cowboy? There’s a clothing line based on Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 tries to capture the essence of the Wild West and the outlaw lifestyle in many ways. One of the more underrated aspects of it is the clothing that characters wear throughout the game, you have to look the part after all. If playing the game has made you think of trying on some fresh cowboy duds, then you’re in luck as a high-end clothing brand has something just for you.

The New York-based label Barking Irons has released a new Red Dead Redemption 2 collection, featuring clothing staples inspired by the game’s protagonist Arthur Morgan. The collection is headlined by a waxed cotton the Gunslinger’s Jacket pictured above with Arthur’s name printed in the collar and “Van Der Linde Gang” on the interior. You can get it for $250, too bad there’s no hat and gun included.

The collection also includes a $150 indigo denim chore shirt, $120 shirts in either blue or navy stripes, and a $92 bone-white henley shirt. Three bags have also been included in the collection; a $180 field tan saddle bag made of the same material as the jacket, a $75 canvas tote bag and a $320 twill cotton duffel bag. You can check them all out here.

Yes, they’re very expensive. So, how are you gonna afford getting them? Why, if you want to dress then an outlaw then you should first be an outlaw! Rob a bank or something. That was a joke, don’t rob a bank. If you have money to throw away, you can get some of the pieces on the collection. Otherwise, just dwell on the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 has had such a significant impact on the mainstream that it has even started seeping into the fashion industry. Yeehaw, I guess?