Red Dead Online: Tips and Tricks to survive in an even Wilder West

The in-game world of Red Dead Redemption 2 might have captured the essence of the Wild West, but once you step into Red Dead Online, you’ll find that things can be that much wilder. Read on for some of our tips and tricks you’ll need to survive in the Wilder West:

Join a gang or better yet, form a posse

In a game called Red Dead Online, it makes sense to play together with other people whether they may be friends or strangers you may encounter. The game encourages this through its Posse System, more on that here.

Sure, playing as a lone wolf may seem cool and all, but it won’t be cool anymore once a bunch of other players jump out to rob you of what you’ve worked hard for. There will always be safety in numbers, no matter if you’re the one in danger or the one bringing the danger.

But if you’re really looking for a blissful, solitary experience, just stick with Red Dead Redemption 2 and its story mode. Red Dead Online is the multiplayer mode for a reason.

Camp, Sweet Camp

Whether you’re running solo or with a posse, you’ll always have a camp and you should make the most of it.

Camps offer players a safe place to rest as long as you find and raise the white flag, alongside giving access to a Wardrobe, a place to craft and cook and (after certain upgrades) a way to fast travel.

The camp can also store certain items that you buy like weapons and ammunition from the Handheld Catalog which appear in a Delivery Box. Really, you’ll have almost everything you need in your camp most of the time before you set out to the wilderness.

Get insurance… for your horse

In the game, getting horse insurance means your horse will automatically recover health over time should it get critically injured. You can first buy it in the introductory mission and it’s a good idea to get it right then and there.

While it’s a great policy, since having a good horse with you at all times is integral to survival in the game, the insurance will only apply to the horse you bought it for. But practically speaking, the horse you buy it for won’t die and disappear forever, it will just heal in time.

If an uninsured horse you own “dies” however, you’ll have to pay to heal them at a stable. Insurance is a great investment, in real and in video games.

Even in a lawless land, patience is a virtue

Keep in mind that Red Dead Online is still in beta, so things can and will go wrong. There will be loads of bugs, connectivity problems, missing loot and XP from missions, and even a disappearing minimap at times. Don’t sweat it too much, it will be polished over time. There are many ways to enjoy the game, best to make the most out of them.