Pokemon Go is finally going to have trainer battles

Pokemon GO, the widely popular altered reality mobile game based on the smash hit Pokemon video game series, has announced that trainer battles will finally be coming to the game.

Get prepared… Trainer Battles are coming soon to Pokémon GO❗ #GOBattle pic.twitter.com/AUWyhNGlT7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 30, 2018

While the game has become a massive hit worldwide since its July 2016 release, many players have complained is missing a huge chunk of the Pokemon experience due to the lack of trainer battles.

In the original Pokemon games, players go around to capture Pokemon and then pit them in battles against the Pokemon of other trainers to gain experience, level up, and grow stronger. In Pokemon GO however, players for the most part can only capture Pokemon.

The inclusion of trainer battles will surely be a welcome change for the game, as it is still popular despite being two years removed from its globally viral release.

Stay tuned for more news on Pokemon GO as more details are revealed soon.