Artifact’s most expensive card costs more than the game itself

Artifact, the Dota 2 card game, really tries to capture the essence of a trading card game by giving players many ways to acquire the cards they want. One of them is through the Steam Marketplace, where players can buy and sell cards for real money. One of the game’s most sought after cards however, already costs more than the game itself.

Artifact has quite the hefty price tag at $20, but if you want to buy the hero card ‘Axe,’ then you need to shell out around $21 for him as of the time of writing.

The prices of cards on Artifact’s section on the Steam Marketplace are first set by their sellers and continually fluctuate according to demand. Axe, a rare hero card, has been in demand mostly due to his strong stats with 7 attack, 2 armor, and 11 HP. Aside from being a hard-hitting tank, Axe’s accompanying signature card, Berserker’s Call, lets players choose an allied red hero card to battle with its neighbors. This can leave those enemy cards vulnerable to other cards in a player’s lane, which can really turn the tide if used correctly.

Artifact can be expensive to play, not only due to what you have to pay upfront to get it, but also the cost of buying cards you might want. Axe is a proof of that. However, the price to get him should go down as more copies become available in the market and other cards rise in demand.

Moreover, Axe isn’t exactly representative of all the other cards available as there are much more that can be acquired for cheap. You don’t really need to get him too if the price is too jarring, as there are many other ways to play competitively without utilizing Axe or even his brethren Red heroes.

Look out for more of our content on Artifact, the Dota 2 card game soon.