Red Dead Online: Honor and Rivalry in the Wild West

In Red Dead Redemption 2 and its online multiplayer mode Red Dead Online, you live the life of an outlaw in the Wild West. Living as one is not so easy, of course, and you’re bound to get into multiple gunfights with rivals as time goes on. Even so, there is still honor among thieves and outlaws. Let’s take a closer look on the Honor and Rivalry systems in the game:

Honor

Much like in the original game, your actions or misdeeds will affect your Honor level in Red Dead Online. Some of these actions are obvious enough, like if you keep robbing strangers or leaving people tied up on train tracks then your Honor is bound to take a hit. Others are a bit more subtle though, like continually bonding with your horses will increase make you more honorable.

It should be easy enough to know whether what you’re doing will be helping your Honor rating or not, but what you should watch out for are the effects of your Honor rating on you.

For the most part, Honor affects the missions you’re asked to complete throughout the course of the game. Maintaining a high level of Honor means you’ll get more ‘White Hat’ missions like escorting wagons or defending settlements from outlaws. Being a dishonorable scoundrel with a low Honor rating will instead yield you missions like breaking your fellow outlaws out of jail.

Rivalry

There are certain realities that one must accept when playing online games. In the case of Red Dead Online, you’re bound to get shot for no apparent reason. You’ll get ridden down while taking a leisurely walk in the woods. It happens, and will keep happening.

Thankfully, there is a system in place for when it becomes too much and you want to bring some order to your chaotic gameplay session. If you and another player end up in a cycle of murder and vengeance and more murder (to be exact, after someone kills you four times), you’ll get one of two options.

The first is a Parley. If you chose this option, you’ll end up face-to-face with your foe, but you won’t be able to use your weapons. Instead, you are given 10 minutes to parley, negotiate, and talk through whatever problems you might have.

If you’re not one for peaceful resolutions to your problems, you can instead opt for a Feud. Both players have to opt in for it to activate however. But once both players accept, they’re thrown into a three-minute, no-holds barred shootout. Whoever gets the highest kill count wins. Who says violence can’t be a solution?

Whatever choice you may have made, after it you and your tormentor (or the person you’re tormenting and you) are free to go your separate ways… or right back to killing one another. But in any case, you’ll get the Parley and Feud options sooner.