Red Dead Online: How Posses work

In Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2’s online multiplayer mode, you can form your own version of the Van der Linde Gang featured in the main story mode. Instead of being called a gang, you’ll have a much cooler group name, a “Posse.” Here’s how they work.

Posses are a way to join forces with and stay together with other players. A posse always needs to include a Posse Leader who will be the one to set it all up in the first place.

There are two kinds of posses you can form in the game:

The first kind, Temporary Posses, are free to set up, have a limit of four players, and disband once the Posse Leader quits. It’s a quick and easy way to get together and have fun with your friends or other players you encounter while playing.

Persistent Posses meanwhile are a bit more hardcore, so to speak. It will cost you in-game currency to create, maxes out at seven players, will remain even after the Posse Leader quits, and becomes available again whenever the he goes back online. This will be for more serious groups of players that want to customize their posses, then pit themselves against others.

To create a posse, just go to the Posse Menu then use the Player section of that same menu to add other players to your posse.

To join an existing posse, go to the Posse Menu and look up which ones you want to join, provided that a Posse Leader in your world set the Privacy option of their posse to Open.

Once you’re in a posse, everybody who’s in it will be following you. They will accompany you when you choose a mission or talk to a Stranger who wants you to do something. You can also participate in some events and game modes together with your posse.

Do you and your posse have what it takes to rule the Wild West? Check back with us for more content on how to survive in the world of Red Dead Online.