Red Dead Online: What are the Showdown Series events?

Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer mode for Red Dead Redemption 2, features a set of team-based, competitive matches where you play either against strangers or with your Posse (more on them soon below) through the game’s own matchmaking system.

Basically, if you want to run and gun in the Wild West, the Showdown Series are the way to go. At launch, these are the available Showdown Series modes:

Shootout

This is the basic, one-versus-all, Western standoff shootout where the player with the highest kill count by the end of the match wins.

Team Shootout

Team Shootout works much like Shootout, but it’s team-versus-team. You can either be teamed up with strangers or have your posse tag along with you.

Hostile Territory

This mode is similar to that of zone capture-style games. You and your team has to capture areas of the map all while defending your own territory against the opposing team.

Make It Count

This is Red Dead Online’s very own battle royale mode, but instead of letting you use guns littered all over the map you only use a bow and arrow or throwing knives. As always, the map continually shrinks as the match progresses but an additional caveat is that your ammo is very limited. Stealth and decisive tactics are the name of the game here.

Most Wanted

The Most Wanted mode works a lot like the Shootout mode mentioned above, but the higher your kill score is, the more points someone will get for killing you. This is for when you really just want to shoot everyone else down.

Name Your Weapon

This mode works much like Shootout or Most Wanted matches, but your score will depend on the weapon you use — for example, thrown weapon kills are worth more than shotgun kills. This one will be all about your skill with your weapon of choice.