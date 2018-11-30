What you can do in Red Dead Online? 

The Red Dead Online beta should by now be available to everyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2. While Red Dead Online may just the online multiplayer version of the original game, it’s a different beast altogether. Read on for a peek at all the things you can and cannot do in a West that is now wilder then ever before.

You can do just about everything you that you did in Red Dead Redemption 2 in Red Dead Online, but of course you’re no longer just the main man of the story. It’s an online multiplayer after all, as you can still hunt, get a haircut, hunt for treasure, and play story missions just as before. But this time you have to be careful of the other players around you, especially those who like to go on shooting sprees for fun.

Aside from that, there are also plenty of missions, events, and distractions that are unique to the online version of the game as well.

The first of those are the Story Missions which appear on your map as the same yellow circles as in Red Dead Redemption 2. This time, they are larger in scope and scale, sometimes becoming multi-part missions too. These will serve to fill out the main narrative of Red Dead Online, if you’re not already busy hunting rabbits of course.

There are also Free Roam Missions that appear as icons on your map that look like a person hailing a cab. These are the Red Dead Online equivalent of Stranger Missions, as you’ll get a relatively simple task — sometimes with a timer for completing it — and a similarly small reward. Think of it as the common NPC quests you would encounter in an MMORPG.

Next are the Free Roam Events which are player-versus-player challenges that will appear from periodically as players wander the world. Players won’t have to worry much about getting these as they are not based on your location. When you do get one, you’ll just see a notification in the top left of your screen that indicates you can opt-in to the event.

One the more exciting things players can do is participate in the Race Series. These are horse races that you’ll spot on the map as a checkered flag icon which offer three different race types. The first is a Lap Race, which are your run-of-the-mill trips around a path, self-explanatory point-to-point races, and Open Races, which sort of work like drag racing but with horses.

Finally, if you’re looking for some classic Western standoffs and gunfights, look no further than the Showdown Series. These appear on your map as icons with either two or three people on them, depending on the size of the teams involved, with small teams being the regular Showdown Series, while the big teams are Showdown Series Large. More on these later.

As for the things you can’t do, there’s nothing notable outside of the fact that you can’t pause the game. It’s online, after all. Be ready to immerse yourselves, and have fun of course.