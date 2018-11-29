Is Artifact, the Dota card game, worth the price?

Artifact, the new digital trading card game based on the Dota 2 universe, is already out. Many that have been looking to pick up the game are still on the fence because of its hefty $20 price tag, however. If you’re one of those people, read on to find out if the game is worth its price.

At purchase, Artifact players will get 10 card packs, 5 event tickets, and two starter decks. Those two starter decks feature the hero cards Necrophos and Ogre Magi to help beginners get started. While those two heroes can do well enough as the centerpieces of their decks, they are better used in conjunction with other stronger heroes. How do you get those other heroes? You can get your first ones in the 10 card packs that come with the purchase.

Each card pack contains 12 random cards; with a hero card, two item cards, and at least one rare card guaranteed to be drawn.

We recommend deciding on decks the decks you want to play before opening the card packs however. After knowing the cards you need for your desired deck, open your free card packs, keep the ones needed in your deck or are too valuable to sell, sell the ones that aren’t, then buy the ones you missed individually with what you recouped from the cards you sold. Buying additional packs to fill out your repertoire can be tedious and pricy, as they cost $1.99

After that, there can be two ways you can go about playing the game. Artifact’s monetization model is very different from that of other free-to-play card games which indeed makes it seem to pricey to pick up, but the game offers many ways to give you your money’s worth. You can either pay more to get more out of the game, or try out the game’s ‘free’ modes:

One of the game’s casual modes is Phantom Draft, in this mode you and other players create your decks from a pool of free cards and battle it out until you either rack up five wins or two losses. This mode offers no prizes, but you can play as much as you want.

Another mode you can try is Casual Constructed, where you and other players pick from decks you own and play until you reach the same five win or two losses threshold. Much like Casual Phantom Draft, this mode can be played infinitely.

If you feel confident enough in your skills, you can try your hand at the game’s Expert modes. These work pretty much the same as the casual ones, but the difference is that you have to get event tickets to play them first. However, if you do well enough you can win prizes through these modes. Event tickets are sold in bundles of five for $4.95

If you feel like the game is too pricey, you can always sell the 10 free card packs you get at purchase to get your $20 back on the Steam Marketplace. You can either use that to get the cards you want or even buy other games on Steam.

We hope that helped you decide whether you want to pick up the game or not. Whatever the case may be, it’s safe to say that Artifact is really taking things towards a new direction with its monetization model.