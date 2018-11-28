Red Dead Online beta has a battle royale mode… with no guns

Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer mode for the smash-hit Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games is already out and one of the highlights of the mode is a battle royale mode with a surprising twist.

A leak posted on Twitter ahead of Red Dead Online’s release revealed that the highly-anticipated battle royale mode will be called ‘Make it Count.’ Much like any other battle royale-type scenarios, players must face off against a number of other players in a continually shrinking map.

The catch is that players cannot use guns, unlike in popular battle royale games like Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds where players rely on picking up powerful guns around the map. Instead, Red Dead Online players will either use bows or throwing knives, depending on where they are fighting. At Saint Denis Plantation and Tall Trees, players use a bow and arrow, while in Stillwater Creek and Strawberry only throwing knives can be used.

While a battle royale in a game set in the Wild West where cowboys and outlaws run rampant might seem off, Rockstar seems to be setting Red Dead Online apart by having players focus more on stealth since bows and knives are silent weapons. It’s an interesting concept, but it will take time before we can see if it will pan out as more players start coming in.

For those who are just looking to get into gunfights, Red Dead Online still offers plenty of opportunities to participate in free-for-all shootouts and gang battles over territory in-game.

Look out for more content from us on Red Dead Online as the beta release kicks into high gear.