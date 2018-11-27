Red Dead Redemption 2: Red Dead Online beta to launch on Nov. 27

Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2’s highly-anticipated online multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online, will go live on Tuesday, November 27.

Red Dead Online will have a beta launch on Nov. 27 9:30 PM SGT and will initially be accessible only for owners of the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. The beta will open up to those who played the game on its first day of release back in October 26 the next day. Those who played the game in its first three days of release (Oct. 26-29) will then get access on Nov. 29. Then on Nov. 30, Red Dead Online will be playable for all Red Dead Redemption 2 players.

Red Dead Online will be free and available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, although the PS4 version of the game will have select exclusive content.

Rockstar has described Red Dead Online as “an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways.” Similar to another of Rockstar’s classic games, Grand Theft Auto V, the online multiplayer mode allows payers to explore the game world online solo or with friends.

The publisher has also promised “constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players.”

Unlike the main “story mode” in Red Dead Redemption 2 where players follow the misadventures of protagonist Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Online payers will create and customize their online characters and “tailor [their] abilities to suit [their] play style.” Players will be able to join a posse of up to eight players and go out hunting and fishing, battle rival gangs, and fight other players in “spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles.”