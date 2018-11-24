AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 patch for PES announced

Gaming fans and football fans in Southeast Asia can rejoice, because the patch for AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has been released for Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

The patch will allow gamers to access the AFF Suzuki Cup in their respective PES editions, and give them uninterrupted access to the same.

The ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has seen a massive amount of viewership and gaming fans are keen on joining in to the action as soon as possible. A mini update on the same shows what the player faces and graphics are like, and it certainly promises big things. VPL Patch is expected to release the specifics of the update soon, so more should be clear on the patch as soon as it is released. You can keep track of the updates through the page.

Among the expected changes are the addition of all 11 teams playing at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, and a version of the same should be available soon. A new graphic mod is also expected to be included in this particular patch, and will give gamers a comprehensive experience of playing with their favorite teams.