FIFA 19: Best Starting 11 In The Year 2030

When we think FIFA 19, we think the continuation of The Journey of Alex Hunter, his half-sister Kim Hunter and his friend-rival, Danny Williams. Perhaps some of us would think of the crazy market which is in the Ultimate team. However, there are a majority of us who are out there searching for the hidden gems in the sea of talented footballers who are featured in the Manager Career Mode.

Here are the ideal first eleven wonderkids that FIFA 19 has to offer based on the experts here at the FOX team.

#1 Christian Früchtl (Bayern Munich)

Früchtl can currently be found playing Bayern Munich as a 3rd choice keeper. The 18-year-old comes in with the basic stats for a goalkeeper his age, but he stands out when it comes to important attributes like Diving and Reflexes which play a vital role for any goalkeeper when it comes to penalty shootouts.

Starting out with an overall 65 rating, the German will likely soon excel under trainings that would put him up as one of the best with an overall 86 rating.

He comes with a buyout clause worth 2.7 million Euros with wage demands of 3,100 euros, that would work very well with any transfer budget.

#2 Robert Gumny (Lech Poznań)

Right-backs are always known to be fast as they attack down the flanks and there is no better way to describe Robert Gumny. The 20-year-old Polish lad comes from Lech Poznan in the Ekstraklasa league in Poland.

Gumny has an acceleration at 91 and a sprint speed at 82 which means you can expect him to be bombarding your right wing whether it be assisting your attacks or to sprint back to perform a last-ditch sliding tackle (which has him rated at 69 in his initial stage).

Gumny’s 68 overall rating improves drastically in time with his potential overall rating of 84 and well priced at just 3.4 million euros, Gumny would be the ideal right back for any team.

#3 Gian-Luca Itter (Wolfsburg)

A player with a similar price tag as Gumny but a very different approach statistically would be 19-year-old Gian-Luca Itter. The German left-back who plays for Wolfsburg comes with a more defensive approach to his game.

Itter proves to be a defensive rock on the left side of the pitch especially with a 67 Marking rating and a 68 Stand Tackle rating. The promising left-back will go on to achieve an overall potential rating of 85 with a sharp increase in his strength sliding tackles with both ratings hitting 83.

Itter promises to be a troublemaker for all right wingers and is a definite must buy for any manager in FIFA 19.

#4 Nicolas Cozza (Montpellier HSC)

Nicolas Cozza fills in as one-half of a strong centre defensive force in our ideal eleven. The Frenchman applies his traits in the French league for Montpellier.

The 67 rated left-footed centre defender gives a good sense of pace and balance in the heart of the defence with his acceleration of 79 complimenting his sprint speed of 76. One can only imagine what can be achieved by the 5.3 million Euros future star as his stats grow significantly in time to a high of 84.

Cozza would fit into any defensive system in any league with improved speed and strength. He would be a menace in the penalty box when it comes to corners with his jumping stats going up to 89 which would make him an ultimate defender overall – good in the air and fast on the ground.

#5 Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund)

The biggest attribute any manager would look out for in defence would be a hard man and that is exactly what Dan-Axel Zagadou is to any team. The promising French centre-back would be a perfect partner for Cozza with his incredible strength at such a young age.

FIFA rates the 19-year-old defender as a 87 in the strength department initially and with a heading accuracy of 76- you can be guaranteed that Zagadou would be your target man during attacking corners. Zagadou develops in time to reach a maximum overall rating of 83 within the next 3 seasons.

With a release clause going at 9.1 million euros, the 6’5 centre-back would be on every list of any manager across Europe.

#6 Sandro Tonali (Brescia Calcio)

Sitting in front of the two French centre-backs would be Sandro Tonali – the technical center-defensive midfielder from Brescia would be the glue that holds the defence together with the midfield.

Tonali has incredible passing statistics of 72 in both the long and short passes column. Tonali starts the season with an overall rating of 68, however, with more game time and training sessions, the 18-year-old Italian reaches an overall potential rating of 88 after a few seasons. The all-rounder midfielder is one of a few midfielders who can be a force in defence and in attack.

Tonali would cost 4.7 million Euros at the very most and with wages going at 1,500 Euroas he would be a an absolute bargain everywhere.

#7 Tahith Chong (Manchester United)

The right-winger brought in to the Manchester United Reserves team by their former manager, Louis Van Gaal comes with high expectations and in FIFA he does not disappoint.

The 19-year-old Dutchman comes into the game with pace to burn and incredible flair armed with an overall rating of 65 with potential of it being 85 as the season progresses. Chong has a 4 star rating on his weak foot and skills move and a price like 3.2 million Euros meaning he’s a steal.

Chong is one of the most sought after players and is definitely good enough to feature in Cup games for the first couple of seasons before making it to the starting 11.

#8 Riqui Puig (FC Barcelona)

The youngster from Barcelona comes with similar traits as another ex-Barcelona and Spanish star, Andres Iniesta, who currently applies his traits for Japanese side, Vissel Kobe.

The 18-year-old Spanish centre-midfielder showcases amazing stats with a Vision of 77, Ball Control at 73 with a Long Passing and Short Passing going at 74 and 76 respectively. In time, Puig who is currently holding a rating of 68 will achieve his potential overall rating of 88.

Puig’s price tag of 5.6million Euros would prove to be a massive investment in the future but I can hardly see how anyone that purchases him will even considering selling a player like him!

#9 Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburger SV)

The 18-year-old German from Hamburg SV would be an ideal bench player from the start of the season for any of the big teams with his overall rating of 69.

His 80 rating on Agility followed by a 74 on Finishing traits makes him a good substitute or domestic cup striker from the get-go.

With a release clause of 4.9 million Euros, Arp would prove to be a lethal striker in the next four seasons as he would show significant changes to his speed and shot power that would boost his overall rating to 88.

#10 Yacine Adli (Paris Saint-Germain)

One of our two youngest players in our starting eleven would be the 17-year-old Yacine Adli from Paris Saint-Germain. The technical midfielder would do well with Puig in the centre of midfield with his dribbling skills and amazing ball control rated at 72 and 74 respectively.

As an overall player, the 6foot1inch Frenchman would be rated at 65 with a potential of it being 84 after a few seasons. He would take any club back 2.5 million pounds which is not so bad considering the potential he brings with his height and physical presence.

One might say he would be a classic replacement for Paul Pogba in the French squad or even Manchester United if anyone decides to choose a management career with them.

#11 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

When you have 15 minutes to go into your FIFA 19 match and you notice your opponent’s defenders are running short in stamina and you need someone to secure all three points with his speed and dribbling, Callum Hudson-Odoi would be your ideal super-sub.

The 17-year-old English winger who plays for the Chelsea Reserves would tear defences apart with his blistering pace of 84 and agility at 82. His overall rating would increase from 69 to 87 in a few seasons.

The promising left-winger can be priced away from Chelsea at 5.1million Euros.