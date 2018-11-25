Simple yet Effective – Rocket League’s Secret to Becoming A Successful Esport

Every time we talk about esports – we immediately think about those triple-A games such as League of Legends or Dota 2 that have dominated the landscape and have no signs of slowing down.

However, there is this one game who is currently seeing success as an esports title despite having little publicity in the esports scene – this game is called Rocket League. For those who haven’t heard about Rocket League, it’s basically soccer – with cars.

You heard me right – You use a rocket-powered car and try to hit a bigger ball in the goal of the enemy. It sounds absurd, but it is actually fun and entertaining to watch.

How it all started

Psyonix, the creator of Rocket League, had a very rough start when introducing the concept of sports and cars combined. It all started with Battle-cars which was released last 2008. The game had no marketing whatsoever, forcing Psyonix to release the game on their own accord.

It garnered more than a million downloads but was still considered a fluke by many. It was then in 2013 when the team started working on Rocket League. Psyonix made sure to fix all of the problems that Battle-Cars had. The game was released in 2015. The risk they had to make was to make it a free-to-play title, but the team decided to release it traditionally.

The Esports Craze

Twitch.tv contributed a lot to the growth of Rocket League competitively. The competitive nature of the game quickly made waves and was then introduced as an official sport in the ESL. Major League Gaming also went in with the wave and announce the first ever pro Rocket League. Many organizations then followed and had immediate success.

The dedicated fans and successful tournaments were enough to force Psyonix to create their own league last 2016 with only a $55,000 prize pool. Psyonix also used the loot crate method in Rocket League to fund smaller tournaments locally.

Now, Rocket League may not be as big as other titles, but the amount of respect they have in the esports community is almost perfect. You don’t hear anyone complaining about Rocket League. This only proves that you don’t need a ton of content and intricate strategies when you want to create an esports title, you just have to be creative and stick to what you think is fun.