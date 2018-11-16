Supercell announces new shooter game, set to launch this December

Supercell, the company behind the smash hit Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, have recently opened the pre-registration for their newest game called Brawl Stars which is set to release globally this December.

Brawl Stars, as the name suggests, pits two teams with three fighters. The two teams of three will then battle it out in a series of game modes much similar to the popular genres right now with the trademark colorful art style of the titles of Supercell.

Each character will also have different play styles, which makes for unlimited opportunities in the battlefield. The soft launch of the game received mostly positive reaction. The pre-registration for the game has also reached 1 million users. Supercell promised that there will be a reward for pre-registered players once it hits the 2 million mark.

Supercell has been known for making very successful games that were very accessible to players of all ages. Four of their titles have yet to fail and all of them have been very strong titles in the app store so far.

It’s also worth noting that Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are thriving in the esports scene. One good example for this is the Clash Royale League which has a prize pool of $1M. With that said, It’s already assumed that this newest title will be one for the ages, and maybe even surpass the hype of the previous titles.

The game will be released on Android and IOS. You can pre-register here.