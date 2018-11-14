‘n0tail’ of Dota 2 TI8 champs OG included in Forbes ’30 Under 30′

Johan “n0tail” Sundstein of Dota 2 team OG, The International 2018 champions, was included in top business magazine Forbes’s “30 Under 30” for 2019.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is an “annual list chronicling the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada,” according to its official website.

The 2019 edition featured 600 honorees in 20 categories.

Sundstein, 25 years old, was top 22 of 30 names who led “a technological and artistic revolution” in the gaming industry.

“Not just the cofounder of the esports team, OG, ‘n0tail’ also captained his underdog Dota 2 squad to an improbable first place finish at The International 8,” Forbes’s citation reads.

Sundstein is currently ranked as the second highest-earning gamer of all time, with a networth of $3,733,970.56.

Alastair “Ali-A” Aiken, a 25-year-old streamer of the battle royale game Fortnite, topped the “30 Under 30” gaming category list.

Forbes honorees come from thousands of hopefuls who undergo a stringent “three-layer process” from the magazine’s “wide-reaching community, skilled reporters and expert judges,” based on how they carved out niches for themselves in their respective industries.

The judges for the gaming category this year were Robin Hunicke, game studio Funomena cofounder; Siobhan Reddy, game studio Media Molecule cofounder; and Noah Whinston, “30 Under 30” 2017 recipient and esports team Immortals chief executive officer.

See the full “30 Under 30” 2019 list here.