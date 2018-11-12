Dota 2 player ‘Mushi’ leaves Mineski

Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung has left Philippines-based organization Mineski, in an announcement on his social media accounts last November 11.

I'm officially a free agent now. Thanks Mineski for taking care of me all this while and I hope both the organisation and team will have good future. — Mushi (@Mushi_Chai) November 11, 2018

Yee Fung gave no particular reasons for leaving the team.

During Mineski’s turnover to Malaysia as an “international team” last year, Yee Fung was recruited by its Malaysian chief executive officer Yap “Kenchi” Chee Loong as its mid player and captain.

Yee Fung is considered one of the top-earning Malaysian Dota 2 players, with a current networth of $1,019,063.42.

He is the Top 61 highest overall earning player of all time, according to E-Sports Earnings.

Yee Fung bagged championships with Mineski such as the Red Bull Guardians, Dota 2 Asia Championships 2018, and PGL Open Bucharest.

He notably played for teams such as Fnatic, EHOME, Team Malaysia, Team DK, and Orange Esports.

Mineski was tagged in South African player Anthony “Scantzor” Hodgson’s blog last October 29, where he claimed that he had “traumatic experiences” with the organization two years ago.