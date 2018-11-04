Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan to invest another RM10 million in Malaysian esports

After Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance expressed plans to invest RM10 million in their local esports scene last November 2, Min-Liang Tan, the chief executive officer of top gaming hardware company Razer, responded with another RM10 million backing.

Syed Saddiq, Malaysia’s Youth and Sports minister, invited different companies around the world to invest in their country via Twitter.

Replying to Saddiq, Tan said the amount, which is equivalent to about $2.40 million, is an “incredibly progressive budget…for the youth and millenials.”

“Let’s bring esports to the next level together!” Tan told Saddiq.

“This is a huge step in creating a bigger and more sustainable ecosystem for esports in ASEAN,” Saddiq said.

Saddiq assumed office June this year. He has advocated for the promotion of esports in Malaysia since then.

Hazman Hassan, CEO of Malaysian esports company KITAMEN, offered to allocate RM100,000 ($24,000) for local “gaming grassroots” as well.

A major esports event, the Kuala Lumpur Dota 2 Major, is set to happen in Malaysia on November 9 to 18.