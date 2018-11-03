Malaysian government just announced it will invest RM10 million in the country’s esports scene

Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) is set to fund its local esports industry with RM10,000,000, in an announcement on Twitter last November 2.

RM10 juta untuk membangun dan menggalakkan E-Sports, sebagai sebuah aktiviti dan industri yang diminati oleh generasi muda, yang melibatkan jurutera perisian dan pemaju permainan digital. #Belanjawan2019 — Ministry of Finance (@MOFmalaysia) November 2, 2018

The translated tweet reads:

RM10 million to develop and encourage the growth of e-sports as an industry that’s loved by the younger generation, and one that also involves software engineering and games development.

Lim Guan Eng, the finance minister, made the call during the Belanjawan 2019, their country’s budget hearing. The project aims to bolster the skills of Malaysian software engineers, game developers, professional players, casters, and others.

Some of the prominent Malaysian professional players and their networth are: Chong “Ohaiyo” Xin Khoo (RM2,297,353); Tue “Ah Fu” Soon Chuan (RM2,341,580); Zheng “MidOne” Yeik Nai (RM2,769,502); Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan (RM2,961,635); and Chai “MuShi” Yee Fung (RM3,308,466).

MOF have not yet released the full details of the budget allocation, as of writing.