Blizzard Entertainment drops new Warcraft 3 trailers

Blizzard Entertainment dropped trailers for “Warcraft III: Reforged” on November 3 during the BlizzCon 2018, a “reimagination” of their previous 2002 critically-acclaimed title, “Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos” and its 2003 extension pack, “The Frozen Throne.”

Warcraft is an epic real-time strategy game set in the fictitious world of Azeroth, where a demonic army called the Burning Legion intend to wreak havoc.

Reforged will primarily feature massive improvements of the in-game graphics, the Battle.net system, and the World Editor. “Hundreds of balance changes” will also happen.

Pre-purchases for Reforged are already available, and is expected to be released sometime in 2019.

For more information about the “reimagining” of the “classic” game, visit Warcraft’s official website.

Watch the Reforged gameplay trailer:

Watch the Culling Campaign trailer:

Watch the Reforged cinematic trailer: