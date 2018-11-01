IeSF World Championships 2018 to be set in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

The 2018 International Esports Festival (IeSF) World Championship will be held in Kaohsiung Arena in Taiwan from November 9 to 11, with over 700 esports from over 40 countries set to take part in one of the biggest multinational esports event in the world.

The three-day schedule for the tournament will feature championships for titles such as League of Legends, Counter–Strike: Global Offensive, and Tekken 7. Taiwanese artists will also be offering concerts and other performances alongside the esports events.

In recent years, Kaohsiung City Government has been investing heavily in the development of the gaming industry. Thanks to advantages such as an easy-to-use transportation network, abundant tourism resources, and profound tangible and intangible cultural assets, Kaohsiung City was chosen to host this coming event.

The Kaohsiung City Government has been investing heavily in the development of the gaming and esports scenes in the city and in Taiwan as a whole. Cities and countries alike from all around the world, including the likes of Malta, have been gearing up to ride the waves made by the rapidly rising esports industry worldwide.

The Taiwan eSports League has in turn invested NT$200 million, or US$6.45 million, to fund the construction of Taiwan’s first-ever esports stadium at the Kaohsiung Music Center, located in Asia’s New Bay Area.

With esports in Kaohsiung and Taiwan already on the rise, events such as the IeSF World Championships can only help to boost the thriving scene in the area.