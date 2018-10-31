Red Dead Redemption 2 makes record-breaking $750 million in three days

Red Dead Redemption 2, a game about gunslinging outlaws robbing and killing to survive in the Wild West, made a killing itself in its opening weekend. Rockstar Games announced that its new smash-hit game posted worldwide sales of around $750 million in just three days since its release in October 26.

That makes RDR2’s opening weekend the biggest in the history of entertainment, beating out the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, which had the highest-grossing opening weekend in film history.

This also bags RDR2 the record for the biggest entertainment launch of 2018. Far Cry 5, developed by Ubisoft, held the title early this year with $310 in its first week, but later lost it to Call of Duty: Black Ops IV, which posted %500 million in its first three days, this October. RDR2 however blew them both out the water.

Rockstar also claimed that RDR2 also became the most pre-ordered game ever on the PlayStation Network (PSN), Sony’s online gaming service for its hit console system. Likewise, RDR2 also posted the highest sales on launch day ever on the history of the PSN.

The actual top dog when it comes to being the highest grossing entertainment launch goes to another game developed by Rockstar however; Grand Theft Auto V, which opened with an absurd $1 billion in its first three days. GTA V was released on a Tuesday though, so RDR2 can still claim the title of the biggest opening weekend ever.

But while RDR2 is already one of the biggest games ever as early as now, it still has room left to grow. Rockstar is planning to release an online multiplayer mode for RDR2, Red Dead Online, this November. Considering how much of a success GTA V’s online mode was, we can only expect the same for RDR2 moving forward.