4 reasons why you should play Fortnite over PUBG

Fortnite and Player Unkown Battlegrounds are two of the most played games out there. While both the games belong to battle Royale genre they are very different in their own sense.

Since the release of both the game, people have been debating over which game is better and while it depends on the preference of each individual here are 4 reasons you should play Fortnite over PUBG.

Building mechanism adds a new Dimension

The constant mechanism of looting and shooting gets boring after a while. It feels like you are going through a pre-laid out path for the victory. This kills the surprise element after a while as you are just repeatedly doing the same thing. Building mechanism introduces a whole new level to the game. You can build structures for defense or offense according to your need. As you get better with the mechanics you will be able to experiment with structures and you will be able to build it faster.

You see someone coming right at you building like this wyd? 🤔 Credit: Reddit/Ksmxth19 pic.twitter.com/OvrQmAYaQT — Fortnite Funny🎃 (@FortniteFunny) October 30, 2018

The game feels smoother and less buggy

Contrary to PUBG the game feels way smoother and well optimized. You rarely encounter bugs or glitches in the game. PUBG has been constantly been suffering from poor optimization and though the Devs have improved the gameplay it’s still nothing compared to Fortnite. Fortnite Devs are also very fast to respond if some bug arises.

The content released in Fortnite is way better

When it comes to new content or exciting events Fortnite does it the best. Fortnite always finds a new way to interact with the community whether it’s through collaborations or through new Game modes. It’s collaboration with Marvel or its release of 50 vs 50 game mode have all been well appreciated. Although PUBG has released interactive game modes in the past, they were no way near as successful as Fortnite events.

Protect 50 v 50 from ever going away — TheBooManiac 👻 (@MarioManiacYT) October 22, 2018

It’s Free to play!

In a world where every major game such as PUBG costs you money to play, Fortnite has established itself as free to play giant. There are some micro transactions that make your gaming experience more interactive but it doesn’t affect the gameplay in any way. The success in the game depends upon your skill and mechanics rather than any kind of resource.

In a saturated market, Fortnite is still going strong and is one of the most played titles out there. It has certain qualities which separate it from the rest of the crowd. Everyone should give it try since it’s free to play.

With the success of Fortnite, the fact that PUBG is still hitting 1 million players a day with a $30 price tag is insane. — H҉o҉v҉a҉ 🎃 (@JahovasWitniss) July 20, 2018



