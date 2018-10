Football Manager 19 is readying for its upcoming release this November 2 with a showcase of its ‘Wonderkid’ launch trailer.

The trailer details just how a ‘Wonderkid,’ a generational talent, can propel a football club to the greatest heights… and the lowest slumps. And, of course, the hand of the club manager behind all of that.

See it for yourself here.

You can also pre-purchase the game now at 10% off on Steam to participate in the beta.