Red Dead Redemption 2: Where to find rare weapons

There’s a lot of joy to be had in discovering rare objects in the most obscure of locations, even in a video game set in the wilderness of the Wild West. Read on to know where to find some of the rare weapons that you can find in Red Dead Redemption 2:

Rare Pistol

Midnight’s Pistol – You must first defeat Billy Midnight in a duel to get this weapon. After winning the duel, make sure to pick it up from Midnight’s corpse as it can be missed if not acquired right away.

Rare Revolvers

Otis Miller’s Revolver – This rare revolver is hidden in the northern part of Cholla Springs, due west of the Twin Rocks. You will find it in a chest inside a cave with a bunch of photographs.

The Gunslinger Revolvers

These rare weapons must be picked up immediately after the duels with the legendary gunslingers in the Legendary Gunslinger Missions.

Calloway’s Revolver – Defeat Calloway then pick it up after killing him in the duel.

Flaco’s Revolver – Defeat Flaco Hernandez then pick it up after killing him in the duel.

Granger’s Revolver – Defeat Emmet Granger then pick it up after killing him in the duel.

Rare Shotgun

The Hermit’s Shotgun – This rare shotgun can be acquired in a hut located north of Annesburg where a hermit lives, but this encounter will only be available after you reach Chapter 2. The hermit will shoot to kill if he sees you trespassing in his property. Should you decide to kill him, you can loot his house to find the rare shotgun along with a secret treasure map.

Rare Sniper Rifle

The Rolling Block Rifle – This sniper rifle is dropped by the sniper that has you pinned down in Magicians for Sport story mission. You must pick this up during the mission.

Rare Melee Weapons

Ancient Tomahawk – This rare tomahawk can be found lodged in a broken target on the East side of the Calumet Revine.

Wide-Blade Knife – To get this knife, you need to blow up some rocks blocking your way in Beryl’s Dream Mine, located West of the Mount Shann, to the body where it can be found.

Civil War Knife – This rare knife can be found inside a crate, which is in turn found in the basement of Fort Brennand located to the Southwest of Van Horn.

Antler Knife – This one is found on the body of a bear Northwest of the Hanging Dog Ranch.

Broken Pirate Sword – To get this rare weapon, you need to find a small wrecked boat with human remains on it on the small islands located South of Saint Denis’ southern bridge.

Double Bit Hatchet – This rare hatchet is located on a tree stump Northwest of the Wallace Station.

SPOILER ALERT! – If you haven’t finished the story yet, stop reading for the next rare weapon contains spoilers

The Gun that Killed Arthur Morgan

Micah’s Revolver – This gun is hidden in Micah’s Hideout at the top of Mount Hagen. You can only acquire this weapon after the final shootout in the “American Venom” mission (Epilogue 2). This is the gun that killed Arthur Morgan, though this fact will depend on choices you’ve made throughout the main storyline. Retrieve it from the frozen corpse.