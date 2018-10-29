Red Dead Redemption 2: File size, screenshots, gameplay, pre-order, collector’s edition, main character, release date, where to buy

A few days after the release of the highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption II, FOX Sports Asia has covered basic information that a player, whether new or old, has to know about the game.

File size

Those looking to play the third instalment of the Red Dead series must prepare a whopping amount of space in their beloved consoles. In its support site, Rock Star Games revealed that a disc installation for PlayStation 4 requires 99 GB, while it takes 107 GB for Xbox One users.

While the same installation size remains for Xbox One if digital, it needs another 50 GB for PS4.

RDR2 Screenshots

Gameplay

Like its predecessors, RDR2 revolves around the American Western world in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The latest Rockstar Games release follows the adventures of Arthur Morgan and his involvement with a fugitive gang led by Dutch Van der Linde.

RDR2 is normally playable in a third-person point of view, but one may opt to explore the game world first-person.

While the mechanics from the previous Red Dead games are pretty similar, there are a few improvements as well as additional features in RDR2.

Players may now wield two guns at once, swim bodies of water, take pictures of the environment or even Morgan himself (selfie), and drift during a horseback ride.

RDR2 also pays close attention to verisimilitude; Morgan is expected to sport long hair and beard throughout play time and must visit a barbershop if desired. He must also do activities that a person in real life does regularly, such as sleeping, bathing, and eating.

His physique is highly dependent on his diet, which comes from hunting and fishing.

Animals can be skinned and butchered, and cut-scenes detail the process, unlike the previous games. The player’s treatment—the type of weapon used and the placement of hit—affects the quality of meat, which can also spoil over time if unattended. Weapons require maintenance such as cleaning and oiling.

Morgan may also don clothes appropriate for the weather. He can conduct businesses with some NPCs to acquire or craft certain in-game items, whom he can also deal with accordingly depending on the chosen dialogue; he can casually talk to them or kill and loot them.

Additionally, players may download an official mobile companion app. This directly connects to the console during gameplay, which provides real-time updates on one’s iOS or Android device.

The app allows access to a map, where a player can mark areas or set waypoints with a screen tap. It also displays Morgan’s in-game stats and view his journal.

Pre-order

An enthusiastic RDR2 player will gain a number of benefits from pre-ordering the game. Aside from being able to pre-load it in either PS4 or Xbox One, a player will have a War Horse, which has a greater stamina and speed than the regular horse, and an Outlaw Survival Kit, which includes a ton of provisions, that both significantly boost gameplay.

In-game cash bonuses are also available, as well as a treasure map for those who pre-ordered last July. There are also extra cash rewards for Grand Theft Auto Online players depending on the edition of the RDR2 bought: Standard ($500,000), Special ($1,000,000), Ultimate ($2,000,000).

Special Edition includes additional exclusive features such as a bank robbery mission, gang hideout, free additional weapons, and special items in the story; gameplay boosts, cash bonuses, and discounts; Dappled Black Thoroughbred racehorse and Nuevo Paradiso Gunslinger outfit.

Ultimate Edition includes perks from the Special Edition, with more exclusive features such as extra outfits and weapons, survivor camp theme, rank bonuses, and a Black Chestnut Thoroughbred.

Collector’s Box

RDR2 enthusiasts can buy a Collector’s Box which includes the following: a metal tithing box with lock and key, double-sided puzzle, 12 cigarette cards, collectible challenge coin, six-shooter bandanna, playing cards, pin set, and Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue.

However, mind that the game itself is not part of the collector’s box.

Main Character

Release Date

RDR2 for both PS4 and Xbox One has hit the stores since October 26, but there is already a speculation about the release of the game’s PC version soon enough.

Where to buy

RDR2 is already available in local game stores around the world and is also purchasable online.