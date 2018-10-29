Red Dead Redemption 2 Rumors: Red Dead Online in the works

Even if it has only been days since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, many are already hailing it as an all-time great game. For good reason too, apparently. Even so, some feel like the game is still missing something. Fret not, Rockstar Games is already working on Red Dead Online.

Think of RDO as RDR2’s more casual, fun-loving brother. Whereas the latter can be treated as only the “story” mode, the former will be similar to a sandbox mode set in the game world where players can do pretty much whatever they want.

There is little wonder that Rockstar would do this, as GTA Online, the companion to the another of the studio’s great games, Grand Theft Auto 5, netted them $6 billion in sales alongside profits from the main game. Considering how successful RDR2 already even as early as now, it’s a sound decision.

There is not much information on RDO for now, aside from the facts that it exists and that an open beta will happen sometime in November. Enough time for players to enjoy RDR2’s story as much as they can before letting them take the experience online.

The decision to have an open beta seems to come from Rockstar’s experience with GTA Online, as it was released as a buggy mess before it was patched enough times to become the online juggernaut it is. Hopefully there will be a smoother launch for RDO this time.

But what can players expect from RDO? Pretty much the same thing as with RDR2, a beautiful, immersive, and addicting game. However, there will no longer be an overarching story to constrain players from, let’s say, rampaging through town after town and getting in gunfights with anyone they come across. Much like in GTA Online where the sky is the limit on what players can do, it will be up to you to decide just how much of a ruckus you can cause. Personally, I’m looking forward to chasing rabbits throughout the woods then getting into barfight after barfight in all major settlements.

Stay tuned for more news on RDO and other content about RDR2.