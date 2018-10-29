Red Dead Redemption 2 Rumors: PC version coming soon

It has only been days since Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but some are already anticipating the release of a PC version of the game. Datamining of the game’s companion app seem to indicate that will be coming sooner rather than later.

Fan site Rockstar Intel dug into the RDR2 mobile app that came with the release and found several strings of data that included words such as “PC” and “Oculus.” Even amid dense lines of code such entries easily stood out, hinting at not only a PC version but at a VR one as well.

Here are is an excerpt from the data:

PARAM_FrameLimit – A framelimiter. PARAM_DX11Use8BitTargets – Probably due to Xbox One. PARAM_HDStreamingInFlight – Present in GTA V (PC) PARAM_Oculus PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpDurango PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpOrbis PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpPC PARAM_singleThreadedRendererPostFX::g_CheckerBoardEnable

While it is possible that the PC references only point towards a desktop app for the game alongside the iOS and Android ones already out, the mention of the Oculus seem to indicate otherwise.

RDR2 publisher Rockstar Games may say that the game will remain on consoles for now, but the recent history of the company and its games might not exactly agree. During the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013, the company insisted that the game will only be for consoles but still ended up releasing PC version some time later.

Whatever the case may be, RDR2 being ported over to the PC seems inevitable. Even so, the game as it is on consoles already has the makings of an all-time great. Players might just as well enjoy as much as they can of it for now.