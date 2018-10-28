Red Dead Redemption 2: How to get the best weapons and horses

In the wild western world of Red Dead Redemption 2, a good gun and a sturdy horse can be the difference between life and death. Read on for our picks of the best weapons and horses you can get to tame the wilderness.

Stopping Power – The Best Weapons

Best Revolver

If you want the best (and literal) bang for your back, the Schofield Revolver is the best and one of the earliest you can get. Priced at $84, it deals considerable damage while still being accurate and having a good rate of fire.

If you don’t want to shell out that much cash, you can rob the doctor’s shop in Valentine instead. Peer through the window of the place first to get the ability to rob it, then force the doctor to take you to the back room once you get inside. Kill everyone then loot the box at the table. Doing so will net you one of the best early game firearms. Get a second one if you can for even more firepower.

Best Pistol

The Volcanic Pistol does the most damage for a fair price of $150. While the Semi-Automatic is the best in terms of fire rate and reloading, and the Mauser is best for pumping enemies with as much lead as possible, you can never go wrong with a gun named the Volcanic Pistol.

Best Rifle

Our pick for the best rifle is a tight contest between the Springfield Rifle and the Bolt Action Rifle. The Bolt Action is a little more accurate and the Springfield does slightly more damage, but both are slow. Take note of that drawback, how much damage you deal won’t matter if you’re too slow to double-tap enemies.

Best Sniper Rifle

The Carcano Rifle is the best sniper rifle you can get, hands down. With it, you can shoot a magpie off of a moose’s rack from the other side of the meadow. It’s that powerful and accurate, and at such a great range too.

Best Shotgun

The Repeating Shotgun does the most damage for obvious reasons, but we’re gonna give the slight edge over to the Sawn-Off Shotgun because it can be dual wielded.

Best Melee Weapon

The Tomahawk is a brutal weapon that is perfect for close ambushes and stealth kills, as it can take an enemy out with just one throw at close range. Make sure to pick it up again after using it however, it’s not a boomerang.

Yee Haw! – The Best Horses

Dutch Warmblood

While the Dutch Warmblood’s stats can’t quite stand up to that of the other horses in our list, it gets its spot because it’s a great all-around horse that can be unlocked relatively early on. If you’re looking to move on from your starter horse to a better, but affordable, option then we can’t recommend this one enough. You’ll need to wait until Chapter 3 to be able to grab it from Strawberry Stable however, and you also can’t find it in the wild.

Andalusian

If you’re looking for a getaway horse, then look no further than the Andalusian. This sturdy horse has the best health stat out of all others and while it may be slower, its high stamina more than makes up for it. It’s also a great bargain compared to the horses further in this list at just $440. You can only get the Andalusian from the Van Horn stable once you’ve reached Chapter 6, and this one can’t be found in the wild either.

Missouri Fox Trotter

If you want to leave your enemies in the dust as you ride off into the sunset, get the Missouri Fox Trotter. With great stats in acceleration, speed, and stamina, this horse will run like the wind and will do so for ages. However, it can’t be acquired until you reach Epilogue 1 and has quite the hefty price tag.

Arabian

The Arabian Rose Grey Bay is hands down the best horse in the game. Its stats are unparalleled, though it comes at a very steep price of $1250. You also have to reach Epilogue 1 to acquire it at the Blackwater Stable.

Alternatively, you can try to find it in the wild instead. An Arabian White Coat can be found in the northwest corner of the map around Lake Isabella. While the White Coat’s stats won’t be quite as good as the Grey Bay’s, you’ll save a whole lot of cash. Be very prepared with your lasso however, as this one won’t be easily wrangled and tamed.

You can never go wrong in the west if you have a good gun and a good horse, but if you were able to get the best picks in our list, then next to nothing can touch you.