Red Dead Redemption 2: Who is Arthur Morgan?

In Red Dead Redemption 2, players will be living the life and misadventures of the outlaw Arthur Morgan as he and his fellow gang members struggle to survive in the wild west. To better understand how Morgan fits into the grand scheme of the game’s story and beyond, read on for a closer look into what we know about the esteemed outlaw.

By the time the game starts in 1899, Arthur is in his thirties and a senior member of the Van der Linde gang, having been taken in by the gang’s leader Dutch Van der Linde at the age of 13. It is known that Dutch saved Arthur’s life when they first met, who followed and stayed unwaveringly loyal to him ever since.

Aside from that, very little of Arthur’s past has been uncovered. After years of riding alongside Dutch and becoming his trusted right hand man and enforcer, Arthur eventually came to claim the outlaw’s life as his own.

Despite a usually rough disposition, which must come with the outlaw lifestyle, Arthur means well for his fellow gang members, as evidenced by him often being seen providing food and other supplies at the camp. Though such burdens are not necessarily his to bear due to being a senior member, he still does so with a good-natured yet drawled “Well, alright then.”

More than that, Arthur also often finds himself as the mediator in disputes between the gang’s members, assuming he’s not the one getting in disputes himself of course.

Arthur is in good relations with most of the gang, especially Dutch, excluding Bill Williamson and Micah Bell. Arthur seems to harbor resentment for Bill, even going so far as to tell him, “As long as we get paid or you get shot I’m happy.”

It is Arthur’s mistrust of Micah however that will end up being the first sign that the gang’s tight-knit bond has started unraveling. Arthur considers Micah to be too wild and unpredictable, even by the standards of outlaws, and has been increasingly weary once Dutch starts favoring him more and more.

But perhaps the most intriguing relationship in the story is between Arthur and John Marston, the protagonist of the game’s first installment. Despite a mostly professional, by outlaw standards, relationship, Arthur bears little respect for John. After the latter took a full year away from the gang to see his family, Arthur believes that Dutch has been coddling John too much. Despite such complications, the two work well together and players can even attempt to strike up pleasant conversations John at the outlaw camp. Though his usually brief and irritated replies indicate that the lack of respect is mutual.

Even as tensions within the gang fester, Arthur still tried to remain as devoted to Dutch as ever. But as the gang leader’s motives and ideologies skew over time, Arthur starts becoming skeptical of his fellow outlaw and long-time friend. By the time the game starts and the gang botches jobs and grows more notorious, Arthur starts having a full-blown existential crisis.

That is where the player comes in. As you play and progress through Arthur’s story, you will in turn shape who he ends up becoming as a person through the myriad decisions you will have to make in-game. For as much as Arthur is practically a blank slate at the start of the game, the player will be the one to determine who Arthur really is.