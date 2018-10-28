Red Dead Redemption 2 Secrets, Easter Eggs, and how to find them

Much like other great games, Red Dead Redemption 2’s sprawling open world environment is chock full of places to explore and secrets to uncover. While easter eggs in most other games usually end up becoming novel discoveries, RDR2 also has some dark things hidden away…

Here are some of the secrets and easter eggs that have been uncovered so far, and where you can find them:

Where Fallen Friends Lie

Spoiler alert (but really you should expect this), but some of your fellow gang members will not survive all your journeys and misadventures. After completing the game’s main storyline, you can go back to pay your respects to them. There will be clues, such as your own journal entries, that will lead you to their grave sites. It’s a great touch to the story, as these sites are logically within areas where you would have buried them in accordance to the events of the game.

The Witch’s Cauldron

The Witch’s Cauldron is a unique location you will find in the wilderness east of Donner Falls, there you will find a bubbling cauldron full of mysterious liquid. Players can actually choose to drink the liquid, but doing so will cause you to black out and wake up a fair distance away. No other effects have been observed, but maybe it’s best to not get a second gulp.

The Strange Statues

In a cave north of the Hill House you will find a strange set of statues. These statues are actually a puzzle that, once completed, will yield 3 gold bars that can be sold for $1,500. That’s easily the fastest and one of the biggest cash infusions you can get in the game.

The UFO Cult House

After exploring and putting together some clues you will find in the wilderness, players can discover one of the most eerie secrets in the game. North of the Emerald Ranch is a shack called Hani’s Bethel, there you will find evidence of what appeared to have been a UFO-worshipping cult, along with a note with instructions to return to the house at 2 AM during a half moon.

Follow the instructions and camp outside the house, then go inside once the clock strikes 2 AM. Once inside, a strange light will fill the building and announce the presence of the UFO above the house. It will attempt to stay obscure and will leave if you go out to take a closer look at it. Whatever happened to the members of the cult remains a mystery however.

Bigfoot, is that you?

Up in the heights of Mount Shann players can stumble upon a gigantic human-like skeleton. While you will mark this place down on your map once you discover the remains, nothing else happens afterward. With that said, the remains could only be that of a Sasquatch or Big Foot, who also appeared as an easter egg in the first game, as well as in other games by Rockstar.

The Meteor House

The Meteor House, located in Northern Annesburg just north of the river in Roanoke Valley, looks much like any other building until you make your way in. Inside, you will find the grisly aftermath of a meteor falling to earth… there’s a hole burned in the roof of the house where the meteorite plummeted through, and below that is a smoking crater and the burned and mangled remains of the unfortunate family living in the house.

You can collect the meteor and sell it for some cash, but after seeing all that, would you really want to?

The Man-made Mutant

West of the Van Horn Trading Post you will find a house with an eerie air about it. While all of the doors and windows appear to have been boarded up, thus barring entrance to the house, there’s a window on the second floor through which you can slip inside. Jump onto a cart and up to the roof ledge to get there. Once inside, you will discover what appears to be where experiments on some mutant creature are being conducted, alongside notes that describe the weird things happening there.

The Serial Killer

Players can easily stumble into perhaps the most disturbing easter egg in the game by exploring the world. In West Elizabeth you will find a dismembered corpse, with the torso tied to a rock and a severed head next to it, the first sign that a serial killer is on the loose. The words “Do you See?” can be seen nearby, a taunting message from the killer. A second corpse will be found west of the Braithwaite Manor in Rhodes, where a severed head is stuck on a pike while the torso will be strung up on a tree next to it. Inspect the head to be directed to the final body south of Valentine along the train tracks. It will be located below the train tracks and is tied to the bridge below the tracks. Head south to find the dismembered body, along with the final clue. Pick up the map from the head and then head to the final destination.

The serial killer’s lair will be just a short horse ride away, southwest of Valentine and north of Castor’s Ridge. The lair is a shack called Lucky’s Cabin, and in the basement you will uncover a letter from the killer’s mother, a letter to the editor of a local newspaper, premium cigarettes, and other consumables. You will also find a grisly chamber full of skulls, knives, and dismembered bodies. Be careful of what you may find should you venture deeper into the killer’s lair…

Good luck trying to find all these secrets and easter eggs! We’re sure that more hidden things lie out there in the wilderness somewhere, waiting for an intrepid explorer like you to find them…