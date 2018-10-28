Red Dead Redemption 2: Tips and Tricks to be the Best in the West

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is a treacherous place, where danger lurks even in the most beautiful and serene places. To survive, let alone thrive, in this harsh environment, you have to make the most out of everything. Read on for some of our tips to help you find your way through the wild, wild west.

IT PAYS TO BE PREPARED

While RDR2 may be set in the Wild West, that doesn’t mean you have to treat it like any other shooter. You won’t always be in Mexican standoffs or springing from one gunfight to another. The West is indeed wild, but in the sense that nature is still very much a big part of the world. There is a wide open world out there to explore. Much like animals, sticking with your pack ensures your survival out there. Instead of jumping from mission to mission and trying to complete everything in a hurry, take your time in strengthening your group of outlaws.

LOOT EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING

During the game’s opening chapter, there will be two gunfights that will leave a lot of enemies dead. While the other people there will be insisting that you hurry up to escape the scene, take your time to loot every corpse you find instead. You’ll walk away with $30, more ammo than you can carry, and a satchel almost full with things that will prove useful in the long run. While that may only be enough for a while as you progress in the story, but it’s an invaluable head start. Keep that same looter’s mindset no matter how far you go, why buy from the market when you can just get free stuff from the pockets of your dead enemies?

EMBRACE THE OUTLAW MENTALITY

Early in the game, there will be areas where law enforcement and bounty hunters will be out to get you due to the huge bounty placed on your head. You are an outlaw. Think like one. You have a bandana in the bottom left of your items wheel menu, use it anytime you feel like someone is out for your blood. While it won’t make you invisible, it will make you anonymous. Moreover, make sure you are prepared enough to go somewhere. There are places where you will be swarmed by bounty hunters or cougars faster than you can draw your gun, these are signs that it’s not yet the time for you to be there yet. Prepare, get every advantage you can before diving into any situation. And lastly, you will always look cool when you wear the bandana.

ALWAYS LOOK UP

Looking up to the skies can be a great help when exploring. While you may not be able to find your way using the stars (but it will be great if you somehow can), you can easily see smoke trails from campfires if you pay attention. These are usually indicators of places of interest, so head there to open up unique encounters you won’t be able to get otherwise. While the people you may end up finding can be either helpful vagabonds or rival gangs, there will always be something interesting and worth checking out at these campfires.

CHEW TOBACCO. LOTS OF IT.

One of the big features of RDR2’s gameplay is the ‘Dead Eye’ core. It is essentially a ‘bullet time’ ability, which enables you to slow down time and mark targets for a rapid burst of gunfire, very handy in any gunfight. One of the best ways to fill up this core to keep using Dead Eye is by chewing tobacco. If you adopted that looter’s mentality like we told you earlier, then you should have more tobacco than you can carry. Use it anytime you think you’re about to get into a gunfight, or in the middle of one too if you get the chance, to get the edge over your enemies. You can use it too look like a badass, this is the wild west after all. You don’t have to worry about any side effects on your health, so having a tobacco addiction in this case is good.

LOVE YOUR HORSE

Your horse will be your constant companion throughout the game — even more so than your own gang of outlaws. You will eventually encounter other horses for sale in towns as you progress with your story, but stick with the horse you started with as long as you can. While it’s tempting to buy a better horse, but it’s cheaper and more worthwhile to spend your time strengthening your bond with your horse by hitching, patting, brushing, and feeding it. Doing so will improve your horse’s health and stamina, and it won’t take much to max those attributes out. By the time you’ve done that, your original horse would be just as good as, if not better than, the other horses you find for sale or out in the wilderness. Take your horse as far as he can carry you, because it will.

SAVOR EVERYTHING

RDR2’s main storyline is littered with both exhilarating and gut-wrenching moments, with a lot of exciting gunfights and serene exploration in between. But instead of jumping from one major mission to another, indulge yourself in the plethora of side missions and other content available to you. Over the course of the game, your gang’s camp will grow and your companions will start giving missions to you. These side quests will show up as white markers on the map, in contrast to the yellow markers for main missions, and will lead to rewards or interesting encounters for you to take part in. However, several of these are only available for a limited time, so it’s best to take your time doing these things before advancing the story.

More than that, RDR2 offers so much more than just the main story. You will find that even small interactions with your fellow gang members or strangers in the wilderness to be some of the most poignant moments in the game. Even seemingly mundane activities like a leisurely horseback ride through the woods, a hunt for some rare animal, and even a fishing expedition can be some of the best things you can do in the game.

Take all that advice to heart, you’ll be needing it out there. Stay tuned for more of our content on Red Dead Redemption 2.