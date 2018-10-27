Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats are already surfacing

It didn’t take too long after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 for cheat codes in the game to be discovered.

As with the first installment of the game, the cheats appear as specific phrases found in-game and are identical for both the Playstation 4 and the Xbox One.

To unlock the cheat codes, players need to either progress deep enough into the game’s main storyline or purchase newspapers from vendors found around the game world.

These can often be found in major settlements like Annesburg, Strawberry, Blackwater, Rhodes, Saint Denis and Valentine. Once a cheat code has been unlocked, it can be entered and activated through the cheats menu.

So far only the usual cheat codes for most games have been discovered, including weapon spawning, infinite ammo, and horse spawning codes. Nothing gamebreaking so far, though that is likely to change very soon.

A total of 33 cheats are suspected to be included in the game. Whether there are any easter eggs in-game as well remains to be seen, however.

While using cheats can indeed make the game easier or fun for some, players should take note that doing so will disable trophies and achievements.

