Malta aims to become esports hub in 2019

The Government of Malta has revealed in its 2019 budget that it will be looking to make the island nation the next great hub in the esports industry.

In an earlier report by Malta Today, the Maltese Government now seems to be looking to make an “aggressive move to form a cluster for the esports world, which comprises competitive and professional video gaming.”

While Malta has yet to find its place in the esports industry before, it has long been making waves in the blockchain, gambling, and iGaming industries.

Even if the island nation only has a population of over 400,000, a comparatively large part of it have been participating in esports competitions. According to esportsearnings.com, they include the likes of Kurt “Kurt0411” Fenech for FIFA 18 and Jurgen “Richy3” Cutajar for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The country’s small size belies its advanced economy as well, as Malta’s burgeoning tourism and technological industries, as well as a wide array of amenities, will surely make it an attractive prospect for esports events and organizations.

Esports activity in the country has been on the rise as well, with the GO Malta Esports Festival, which features a €5,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 tournament, giving the industry a chance to see just how Malta will take to esports on December 7.