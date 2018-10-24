Chris Bosh is making his return to competition… through esports

Chris Bosh’s drive for competition hasn’t quite run dry just yet.

Even as Dwyane Wade embarks on his farewell tour with the Miami Heat and LeBron James attempts to bring Showtime back to the Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Bosh still dreams of a return to the NBA, but until then the third star of Miami’s ‘Heatles’ Big 3 will be embarking on a journey of his own in esports.

Bosh will be joining the esports franchise Gen.G Esports as a player management advisor, where the two-time NBA champion with the Heat hopes to bring his experience in the NBA over to esports. Gen.G fields teams in several titles, including one in League of Legends and the Seoul Dynasty of the Overwatch League.

“It’s a dream for me to be able to work with these guys. The way I look at it, competing at a high level, whether that’s business, art or film, athletics, anything you do, there’s a certain way to go about it,” said Bosh in an interview with USA Today.

While most other NBA stars are involved with esports primarily as investors, Bosh will be taking a more hands-on approach. With a lot of time in his hands and his wealth of competitive experience in the highest of levels, it should be right up his alley.

“Being in the NBA, being successful, being able to win championships at the highest level in the world, there’s certain core values that you have, certain things you have to follow,” added Bosh, citing aspects of the game such as leadership, communication, teamwork, championship ideals, dealing with pressure and off-the-court issues.

Bosh’s storied NBA career, wherein he won two championships and an Olympic gold medal alongside 11 All-Star appearances, was abruptly halted by his second blood clot diagnosis in 2016. Following a diagnosis for a blood clot that traveled to his lung a year earlier, the league ruled his illness as career-ending.

“I do kind of marvel at my journey. But at the same time, I look back at a lot of the steps. […] I remember how it’s made me feel and how I’ve triumphed over different situations and it helped me to get to this point now,” said Bosh in a separate interview with NBA.com.

Bosh was drafted 4th overall in the 2003 NBA draft, alongside his would-be Miami teammates Wade and James, by the Toronto Raptors. He would go on to become the Raptors’ franchise player in his seven season tenure there, before leaving for Miami in 2010 to compete for a championship with the heat.

“Video games, basketball, football, lawyer, doctor – anything you want to do or be, you’ve got to make a decision or a choice to be the best. And you’ve got to work at it. You’ve got to go for it. And you know what? You’re going to come up short at times,” he added.

Despite his illness, Bosh and his seemingly unquenchable competitive drive still longs for a return to the NBA even at 34 years old. But for now, he will be channeling his energies to further Gen.G Esports’ own competitive spirit.

“You have to be ready to compete. Because lots of people dream that dream, to be the best at something […] For me [basketball] just became a part of my life and it was what it was. Another day, another basketball practice or another game. And it’s just more work. It’s always about work,” he said.