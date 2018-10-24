Optic Gaming was reportedly aware of Forsaken’s cheating past before signing him

When Nikhil ‘forsaken’ Kumawat, formerly of Optic India, was recently caught cheating in previous tournaments, it caused quite the fiasco in the competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) community. Now reports have surfaced that Optic Gaming was aware of Forsaken’s cheating past and chose to ignore it as he signed his contract with the team.

A release by vpesports detailed evidence and accounts from professional players that point towards the fact that Forsaken has been actively cheating throughout his professional career, that it was known in the community, and that Optic and other organizations still looked past it.

Forsaken apparently came out of nowhere and made waves in the Indian CS:GO scene, with performances that other players found questionable due to his lack of traceable traceable experience with the game.

“In his first official game he played with a team called Shooting Monkeys he dropped fifty plus frags” one player said.

Those players also claimed that Forsaken at no point ever struggled to establish himself among his fellow players despite consistently moving up the competitive ladder. They cited his performances during that time as similar to that of the best CS players in the world, which they found to be very suspicious.

It was also found that Forsaken was notorious for ‘boosting’ accounts for money. Boosting refers to the act of playing on another person’s account to raise it to a higher rank. He apparently used cheats while boosting these accounts, leading to a slew of bans on the accounts of his angry ‘customers.’

“The only thing [Forsaken] was famous for [prior to joining OpTic] was boosting IDs using hacks” one player claimed.

“[Forsaken] was boosting IDs (accounts) in 2016 and a few of them did get VAC’d” another chimed in.

The Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC) were called in to investigate Forsaken’s illicit activities, but the investigations were unfruitful due to India falling outside of the mainstream esports world and he was let off with only a light punishment.

Forsaken also got off light with SoStronk, an application that allowed players in India to play matches in a supposedly cheat-free environment. He was also claimed to have used cheats to either raise himself or other accounts up in SoStronk’s ladder, but the application’s admins vouched for him when others brought up complaints.

The above video has been claimed to show evidence of Forsaken cheating in competitive play.

Other players then resolved to keep Forsaken out of their teams, blacklisting Forsaken from attending Indian tournaments and playing in online cups. Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose was such one player, he kicked Forsaken out of his team when he learned that he has been cheating.

All this did not stop Optic Gaming from signing Forsaken however, as Antidote claimed that he had warned the organization against him but was ignored. Optic India’s coach, later turned in-game leader, Lukas “yb” Gröning even made an ultimatum to the organization’s management, saying they either kick Forsaken out or he will not play with the team anymore.

Optic’s manager, Akshay “aKS^” Singh, was said to have repeatedly dismissed all claims made against Forsaken and refused to entertain any investigations into or sanctions against him. It was found that he had been a former teammate of Forsaken.

Despite all allegations and complaints of cheating made against him, Forsaken was left free to pursue competitive play under Optic, until the incident which started this fiasco and brought his activities into the spotlight.

The rabbit hole can only go deeper as the investigation into Forsaken’s illicit activities continue, which unfortunately means even more damage to the integrity of the Indian CS:GO community.