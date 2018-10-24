Drake becomes co-owner of esports org 100 Thieves

Toronto rapper Drake has now become co-owner of the esports and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves alongside American entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

100 Thieves announced that it has completed its Series A funding round, with Drake and Braun leading the way and becoming co-owners of the organization.

“We are honored to join the 100 Thieves family during this exciting phase of their professional journey. I personally could not be more thrilled for 100 Thieves. This is just the beginning,” said Braun.

100 Thieves founded by former professional gamer Matt “Nadeshot” Haag, is one of the fastest-rising brands in the esports industry. In November 2017, the brand received a multimillion-dollar investment from Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans owner Dan Gilbert, thus becoming a full-fledged esports organization.

While Drake is arguably the most popular rapper in the world, he has also gained renown in the gaming and esports community for his love of Fortnite: Battle Royale. In March this year, Drake appeared in a record-breaking Twitch broadcast with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most popular Twitch streamer who is well-known for playing Fortnite.

While Drake has already collaborated with 100 Thieves on custom gaming equipment he uses on tour, he and Braun will also be serving as strategic advisors for the organization.

“With Matt’s [aka Nadeshot] experience, talent and vision as a professional gamer he and his team have built one of the most authentic brands in the ever-evolving gaming space,” Braun added.

100 Thieves is still a relatively young organization, with a total of four rosters in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Clash Royale. The organization has been focusing on expanding its presence however, as it was one of the new teams buying into the North American region for LoL at the start of this year for a reported $10 million.

“It’s been exciting to watch eSports become a cultural phenomenon in 2018. I’ve spent my ten-year career in eSports growing the ecosystem and am proud to have Drake and Scooter join as my partners to help take 100 Thieves to new heights. Our top priority is to win World Championships, but our ambitions go far beyond competitive gaming,” said 100 Thieves founder Haag.