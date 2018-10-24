US Teen Dethrones 7-time Tetris World Champion

A US teen has managed to defeat the seven-time Tetris champion last weekend at the annual World Tetris Championship held at the Retro Game Expo in Portland, Oregon.

16-year old Joseph Saelee won after dominating the world champion Jonas Neubauer in the grand finals in a best-of-three matchup, which saw Saelee sweeping Neubauer in a 3-0 beating.

It’s only the second time that the Neubauer has been defeated in the tournament, the first was against Harry Hong in 2014. For over 8 years, Neubauer has dominated the tournament ever since it’s inception in 2010.

“It’s absolutely a dream.” The 16-year old champion said after receiving the trophy with tears of joy streaming down his face. “I came into this tournament just to qualify.” he added.

Saelee, often referred to as a Tetris prodigy, looked very compose and had a good look most of the time all throughout the tournament. On the other hand, Neubauer looked very tense, often making mistakes and is always behind in terms of score and pacing. This gave Saelee the perfect opportunity to grab the 3-0 score and ran off with the coveted World Tetris Championship trophy.

Neubauer was surprised at the outcome of the tournament but was graceful in defeat. “The kid played with pure heart, the most clutch Tetris that we’ve seen from anyone,” Neubauer said. “He just really had the ability, had the natural ability, and let it shine as bright as he could in his first tournament.”

You can watch the replay of the tournament here.