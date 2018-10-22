Only one player remains with the perfect Worlds Pick’em challenge bracket

One lucky player out of the three million who took part in the 2018 League of Legends Worlds Pick’em challenge has scored correct predictions on the outcome of the tournament so far.

This year’s tournament has seen some very surprising results, with only 647 players correctly predicting the group stage results ahead of the quarterfinals. Only 25 predicted that Invictus Gaming would defeat kt Rolster, then 23 more didn’t expect G2 Esports’ surprise win over RNG, which left just two players with correct predictions.

But only WANDERINGRICTIQ predicted that Cloud9 and Fnatic would advance to the semifinals over Afreeca Freecs and Edward Gaming, booting all South Korean representatives from the tournament. A first in the history of the Worlds championships.

For WANDERINGRICTIQ to secure the perfect Pick’em predictions, both Fnatic and G2 need to win their semifinal matches for a historic all-EU grand finals on November 3. In the end, WANDERINGRICTIQ predicted that Fnatic will win it all and lift the organization’s second Summoner’s Cup.

Should all his predictions prove to be true, WANDERINGRICTIQ will receive five League ultimate skins, including Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, Elementalist Lux, Pulsefire Ezreal, Spirit Guard Udyr, and DJ Sona.

In an interesting turn of events, a similar situation unfolded in Dota 2’s The International 2018 earlier this August. Only one player was able to predict European underdogs OG’s miraculous run to the championship over the Chinese team PSG.LGD. Valve rewarded the lucky oracle with a free VIP trip to next year’s tournament.

(Image courtesy of Riot Games)