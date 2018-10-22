LoL Worlds 2018: South Koreans exit, Fnatic and C9 advance

Day 2 of the quarterfinals began with Cloud 9 taking on Afreeca Freecs and after the events of Day 1, one thing is sure anything is possible in this year’s Worlds. We take a look at both the matches from Day 2.

Cloud9(NA LCS) vs Afreeca Freecs(LCK)

Game 1-

Afreeca Freecs pulled out some surprise picks with Viktor Top and Kassadin Mid. Cloud 9 capitalized on this off meta draft by ganking mid and getting Jensen ahead. They managed to pick the first blood on Kuro thus putting him behind. Cloud 9 never looked back from there as they snowballed to a comfortable victory. The jungle mid duo synergy was on point for Cloud 9 with both Jensen and Svenskeren having a KDA of 6/0/4 and 5/1/5 respectively.

Game 2-

The game initially started well for Afreeca Freecs as they picked up the first blood in the mid lane. They managed to open a decent gold lead in both top and mid lane. A few skirmishes led to some traded kills between both the teams. Things really took a turn when Cloud 9 was able to find two kills in the top lane in exchange for none. This pulled the game back in Cloud 9’s favor. Cloud 9 eventually closed the game with a baron buff thus securing a 2-0 lead in the series. Svenskeren was a monster on Graves as he had phenomenal KDA of 9/1/4.

Game 3-

While it was a must-win game for Afreeca Freecs they decided to opt for a more standard draft with Galio for Kuro and Gangplank for Kiin. Similar to game 2 the game started well for Afreeca Freecs. They managed to pick some early kills, pushing Cloud 9 into the back seat. A fight broke near the Dragon pit where Afreeca Freecs managed to pick two kills but lost the dragon. They quickly went for Baron but Licorice from Cloud 9 came up huge as he stole the baron thus putting the final nail in the coffin. Cloud 9 ended the game and thus became the first North American Team in seven years to qualify for the semifinals.

Fnatic (EU LCS) vs Edward Gaming (LCK)

Game 1-

Fnatic went for an aggressive draft with Swain for Bwipo and Irelia for Caps. However, this backfired as they fell too far behind and Scout from EDG got insanely fed. A fight near Baron pit went very badly for Fnatic as they lost all of their members giving EDG a huge advantage. EDG repeatedly forced fights on Fnatic and though Fnatic came close to wiping EDG they actually never succeeded in doing so. EDG took game 1, making an early statement. Scout completely dominated the game, having a KDA of 8/0/10.

Game 2-

EDG with a game in hand drafted around iboy this time. They picked Kai’Sa for iboy along with Shen and Galio to provide global utility. Staying true to the draft EDG tried to pressure bot lane. They managed to pick an early kill as well got the first blood tower. Fnatic however amassed a cs difference on both of their solo laners. Caps on Irelia performed exceptionally well as Fnatic marched towards victory. Caps regained form after a defeat in game 1 as he had an impressive KDA of 6/0/8.

Game 3-

A pocket pick Yasuo from Caps indicated a 1-3-1 playstyle in game 3. EDG managed to put Caps behind by repeatedly ganking him. Scout got really ahead on Syndra and Fnatic just played from the back while looking for an opening. A few small skirmishes led to no big objectives taken which was perfect for Fnatic as they stalled for late game. Fnatic really came up huge on team fights as they came out on top in back to back fights. Both the teams were in contention but another good fight from Fnatic near Baron pit helped them to close out the game.

Game 4-

Another game where EDG had a bright start with Scout rolling again. EDG managed to pick a few kills but they were marginally behind as top lane was struggling a bit. Fnatic managed to pick Rift Herald but had to sacrifice a few kills. An extended skirmish in the mid lane went in Favor of Fnatic as Bwipo came clutch in shutting down Scout. Fnatic used this window to take the objectives as they rushed the Baron and secured it. EDG with no other option forced a fight but had to face defeat as Fnatic rolled over them. Bwipo was the saving grace for Fnatic with an impressive KDA of 3/4/5.

Fnatic and Cloud 9 will join the likes of Invictus Gaming and G2 Esports in the Semifinals. This is the first time since season 2 that any South-Korean team has failed to make Semi-Finals. It would be very interesting to see what comes up next.