User changes Counter-Strike: Go gun sounds with viral ‘thain, thain’

The things you find when browsing the Internet are limitless and here, we find a man who combined a viral video with one of the most popular games to produce a very entertaining video.

Two things should be pointed out here. First, the video. A few days ago, two cops were filmed trying to apprehend some criminals in a sugar cane field. Unfortunately, the gun they had jammed and they had to improvise to ensure the bad guys would go away.

In a surprise move, one of the cops started to should ‘thain, thain’ which was a hilarious attempt to imitate the sound of handguns going off.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts ‘thain thain’ to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, ‘words like ‘maaro & ghero’ are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault’. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

Now, for the second point, someone who saw the video obviously found it funny and turned it up a notch by dubbing the sound into Counter-Strike: GO.

The video can be seen below and it is a hilarious take on what appeared to be a very serious matter.

At one point, the user fires an automatic rifle and continuous ‘thain, thain’ noises can be heard. The editor certainly achieved the purpose to entertain.

As for the cops who improvised, reports claim that there was a successful arrest made in that encounter, but one policeman was injured.

And as a result, one of the policemen is reportedly recommended for a commendation disc and certificate after his act of bravery.

Photo courtesy of : India Times